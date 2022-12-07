Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Down to $23.85

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.85, but opened at $22.29. Vericel shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Vericel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 907,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,676,000 after buying an additional 571,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,794,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Vericel by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 492,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 251,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vericel by 1,737.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 209,301 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

