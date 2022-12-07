Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $882.00 million-$918.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $921.02 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.70-$2.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verint Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

VRNT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,026. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $1,007,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 33.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,194,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Articles

