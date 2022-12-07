Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Down 6.5%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.40. 2,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 219,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $892.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

