VIBE Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $377,981.86 and $59.70 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VIBE Profile

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

