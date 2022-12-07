Victrex (LON:VCT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,190 ($26.70) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.14) to GBX 2,300 ($28.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of Victrex stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.29) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,662 ($20.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,601. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,707.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,747.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2,081.25. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,522 ($18.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,540 ($30.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

