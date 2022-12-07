Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 129861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Virgin Orbit Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $862.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 512.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Virgin Orbit by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

Featured Stories

