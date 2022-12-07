Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 129861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Virgin Orbit Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $862.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Orbit
Virgin Orbit Company Profile
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virgin Orbit (VORB)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.