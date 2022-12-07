Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 45.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ACV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,338 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

