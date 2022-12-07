VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Director Sells $111,256.80 in Stock

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VSE stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,785. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $616.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. VSE had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.86 million. Research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

