Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.53 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00018412 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $84.26 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010951 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00050422 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00237282 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003748 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.17062992 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,140,818.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

