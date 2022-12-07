Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP David P. Clement Sells 2,000 Shares

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VMC stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

