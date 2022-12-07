Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) is Darsana Capital Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Warner Music Group accounts for about 5.9% of Darsana Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Darsana Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.87% of Warner Music Group worth $109,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.02. 8,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,887. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.68. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.38%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

