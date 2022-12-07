Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,225 ($14.94) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

WOSG traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 946 ($11.54). 732,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,002. The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,315.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 854.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 842.57. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 632.50 ($7.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,600 ($19.51).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

