Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.61

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.68. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 1,004 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of -0.01.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.72 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) by 175.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

