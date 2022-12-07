WAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $129.81 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $129.81 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,288,227,629 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,288,078,091.586424 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05819555 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,760,306.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars.

