West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Up 15.9%

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating) shot up 15.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 355,043 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 430% from the average session volume of 66,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Up 12.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$37.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

