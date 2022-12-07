Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRDLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Worldline from €49.00 ($51.58) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. New Street Research started coverage on Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($66.32) price target for the company.

Worldline Trading Down 2.4 %

WRDLY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,585. Worldline has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

