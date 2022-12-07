Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $465.00.

Several brokerages have commented on YARIY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

YARIY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. 13,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,712. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 32.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3734 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

