yOUcash (YOUC) Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the dollar. One yOUcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and $773,571.39 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00500201 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.12 or 0.29898480 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash launched on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.