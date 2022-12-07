Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $34.00

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $32.29. Zai Lab shares last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 1,434 shares changing hands.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Zai Lab Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.48). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 301.79%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service increased its position in Zai Lab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after buying an additional 71,056 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 417,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares in the last quarter.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

