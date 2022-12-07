Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk Price Performance

NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.48. 221,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,775. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $130.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,219,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 3,438,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,165 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,104,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,004,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8,318.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 860,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,509,000 after purchasing an additional 850,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.