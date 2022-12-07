Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by DSC Advisors L.P.

DSC Advisors L.P. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 6.3% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 553.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 38,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 552,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 792.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 59,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 397.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,892,000 after purchasing an additional 424,988 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.