Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $113.16

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $113.16 and last traded at $113.60, with a volume of 10938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Zscaler to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.97.

Zscaler Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average is $154.35.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

