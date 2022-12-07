Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,432 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zuora by 97.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 75,637 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 11.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 339,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Zuora Trading Down 13.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. 36,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $821.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.78. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,749.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $111,283.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,749.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.