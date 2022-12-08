0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and $92,025.34 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

