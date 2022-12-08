118,539 Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 118,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabre by 12.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 2.3% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 81,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Sabre by 3.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

Sabre Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SABR opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sabre Company Profile

SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

