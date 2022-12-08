12,773 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. Rockwell Automation comprises 0.2% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 109.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,370 shares of company stock worth $2,895,936. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $254.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.46 and a 200 day moving average of $232.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

