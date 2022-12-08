135,000 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Purchased by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 135,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 148,775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price target on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Wendy’s stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

