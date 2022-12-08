1,650 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.17. 7,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,080. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

