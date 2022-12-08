26 Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Trading Up 1.1%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 1,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

26 Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

