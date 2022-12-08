36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Trading Up 1%

Shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.23. 95,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 531,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

36Kr Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 36Kr

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

