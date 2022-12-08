3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.9% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in 3M by 16.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.25. 69,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,525. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average is $129.59.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.