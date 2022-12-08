400,000 Shares in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY) Acquired by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 2.15% of Relativity Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,830,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $646,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,747,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relativity Acquisition alerts:

Relativity Acquisition Price Performance

RACY stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Relativity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

About Relativity Acquisition

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relativity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relativity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.