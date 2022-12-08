432,953 Shares in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 432,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 1.39% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,743,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition alerts:

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE AFTR opened at $9.96 on Thursday. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

About AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.