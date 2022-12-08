4,907 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NVCR opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

Insider Activity at NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $520,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

