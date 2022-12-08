52,677 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.16% of Silicon Motion Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $41,835,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $68,393,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 254.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,850 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

