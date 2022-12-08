614,837 Shares in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Acquired by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 614,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,512,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $377.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

