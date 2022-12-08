6,313,301 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Public Investment Fund

Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,313,301 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,273,000. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Public Investment Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,497 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

SBUX stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

