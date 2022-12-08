6,508 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.72.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

