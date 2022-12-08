A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Increased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in A. O. Smith by 9.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 576,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,861,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.2 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.