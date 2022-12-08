AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Brick & Kyle Associates’ 7th Largest Position

Brick & Kyle Associates lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,907 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.3% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $164.94. The stock had a trading volume of 56,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.77 and its 200-day moving average is $146.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.75 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

