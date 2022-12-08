Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $350.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Abiomed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $377.79 on Thursday. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $381.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Abiomed by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

