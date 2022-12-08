Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 15.4 %

ASO opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,407 shares of company stock worth $5,704,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.