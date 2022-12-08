Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $70.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 15.4 %

ASO opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

