Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $80.00 at Stephens

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $76.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.67% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 15.4 %
ASO opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.
Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors
In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,407 shares of company stock worth $5,704,626 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
