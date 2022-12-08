Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $80.00 at Stephens

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $76.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 15.4 %

ASO opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,407 shares of company stock worth $5,704,626 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

