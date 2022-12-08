Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.10 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,751,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after acquiring an additional 194,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,700,000 after purchasing an additional 131,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5,209.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,444 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 233.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 83,093 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.