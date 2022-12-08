Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.30 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $108,123.73 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005833 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004692 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

