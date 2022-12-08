Achain Reaches One Day Volume of $106,878.13 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $106,878.13 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000315 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005815 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004694 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

