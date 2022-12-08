Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 18,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 23,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Acreage from $1.28 to $1.44 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Acreage Stock Down 7.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

