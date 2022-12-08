ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman Sells 150,000 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ACV Auctions Trading Up 3.9 %
ACVA opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACV Auctions (ACVA)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.