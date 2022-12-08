ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman Sells 150,000 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 3.9 %

ACVA opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACV Auctions Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

