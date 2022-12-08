ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.37. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 235,951 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.